‘Ellen’ Show To Pause Production Next Week Due To Los Angeles COVID-19 Spike

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Los Angeles, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has scrapped plans to resume production next week.

The show has been airing reruns since Dec. 10, when host Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she had tested positive.

Now that DeGeneres has recovered, she was scheduled to return to the studio on Monday, Jan. 4, but that dates has been postponed due to increasing concern about the coronavirus spike in L.A. County.

According to Variety, staffers on the daytime talk show received a memo yesterday telling them to work from home next week, and that there would be no new episodes filmed.

“Due to the current surge, we have decided that we will not do any shows next week and instead work from home,” producers wrote, adding that “all staff and crew will be paid for the week.” In addition, the memo also advised that a COVID-19 testing schedule for the following week was in the process of being organized.

The “Ellen” production pause comes shortly after California Governor Gavin Newsom urged Hollywood studios to think about shutting down production temporarily; the entertainment industry is considered an essential service, and had been exempted from Newsom’s stay-at-home order that began on Dec. 3.

An “Ellen” spokesperson confirmed to Variety that “because of the surge in L.A., the show is taking an additional week off for the safety of crew and staff.”