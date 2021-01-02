Jonathan Van Ness Shares More Details, Photos Of New Husband Mark Peacock

Jonathan Van Ness is a married man, and took to Instagram on Saturday to share more information about how he and husband Mark Peacock met.

“We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour. At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same 🥰,” wrote Van Ness, sharing photos of “some of my favourite moments together.”

On New Year’s Eve, the “Queer Eye” star revealed he married his “best friend” in a secret ceremony.

“Thank you universe for allowing me to be here and thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other,” Van Ness began in the caption of his post. “I got to campaign and get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia and NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long.”

He added, “I got married to my best friend and have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Following the announcement, Van Ness’ “Queer Eye” co-stars sent their love on his post.

“Yay! That was a hard secret to keep! 🤣 love you Mark and Johnny! ♥️,” Bobby Berk wrote, before Karamo Brown added, “Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly! So happy for you! One of the most beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn ❤️.”

In his comment, Tan France wrote, “Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage ❤️.”

Antoni Porowski added, “Wait you got a dog?!?!?!”