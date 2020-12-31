The Longest Johns Host 500-Person Singalong Of Sea Shanty

Getting a large number of people together these days is a bad idea, but you have to hand it to The Longest Johns for creating a virtual singalong like no other.

The U.K.-based a capella folk group hosted a Zoom session, inviting participants to join them in singing traditional sea shanty “Leave Her, Johnny”.

The idea snowballed, and the group’s members found themselves with a choir of 500 singers.

“We originally hoped for 100 submissions for this project… When almost 500 turned up, we had to rethink our plans!” the band wrote in the description for the video posted on YouTube.

“It’s so amazing to watch this video and see the faces of people still keeping Folk Music and Sea Shanties alive all around the globe!” the Longest Johns added. “A huge thank you to everyone who took part, and remember to keep singing! Hopefully this video gives you a bit of optimism for the future at the end of such a dreary year.”