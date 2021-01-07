Tom Parker Celebrates ‘Significant Reduction’ In Brain Tumour

Tom Parker is keeping fans in the loop after revealing his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

Parker, 32, shared an Instagram selfie on New Year’s Eve offering an update on his health. The Wanted frontman first revealed his stage four glioblastoma diagnosis in October.

“Hey, I may not be [at] 100% yet but I’m out here doing it… getting there day by day,” Parker captioned Thursday’s post. “Overwhelmed by all your love and support. So thank you all for that. Hope you all had a lovely Xmas and get to at least celebrate NYE in some capacity.”

Parker also posted a video to his Instagram Story of him, his wife Kelsey Hardwick and son Bodhi Thomas Paris lying in bed.

“Look at us lovebirds,” Parker says in the video. “It’s 10 [minutes] to 8 [p.m.], and we’re in bed on New Year’s Eve.”

“Watching ‘Pitch Perfect 2’,” Hardwick, 30, interjects. Parker adds, “Jesus. A few years ago, I’d probably be off my head at this point.”

