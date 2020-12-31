Rapper MF Doom Dead At 49

MF Doom has passed away. He was 49-years-old.

The rapper’s wife, Jasmine, shared the news on Thursday, revealing that Doom, born Daniel Dumiel, died on Oct. 31. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” the statement posted on Instagram reads. “Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be.”

RELATED: Adolfo Quiñones, Aka Shabba-Doo, ‘Breakin” Star, Dead At 65

It continued, “My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

“With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family. It is our wish to continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

RELATED: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan Dead At 33

The rapper is known for his mixtapes Mm… Food and Madvillainy.

Doom’s death comes three years after he and Jasmine lost their 14-year-old son, Malachi Ezekiel Dumile. Doom shared the news via Facebook back in 2017. The cause of death was not shared at the time.

Following the news of his death, tributes from his fellow rappers poured in:

Rest In Peace MF Doom.

Legend. — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) December 31, 2020

RIP MF DOOM 😭😭😭😭 maaaaan. — Rich Brian (@richbrian) December 31, 2020

Noooooooo MF DOOM :( — MADE IN Ⓣokyo 🇯🇵 skr skr ! (@madeintyo) December 31, 2020

Damn. RIP MF DOOM 😢 — KRUTOY (@YourOldDroog) December 31, 2020

I can’t believe I’m writing this. RIP MF Doom!!! Please God no more death!! — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) December 31, 2020

MF DOOM FOREVER 💔 — Ev-Ah-Din-Sss (@Evidence) December 31, 2020

Damn. NOT DOOM HOMIE 😢😢😢 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) December 31, 2020