Shania Twain’s 19-Year-Old Son Buys $1.8 Million Los Angeles Home

Shania Twain’s son, Eja D’Angelo Lange, is getting into the housing market.

Lange, 19, purchased a $1.8 million home in Los Angeles, according to The Dirt. The 2,304 square-feet home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. It boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

“Secured behind tall redwood gates and watched over by cameras, the structure appears to be a single-story cottage from the street,” the website notes. “Outback, however, the place drops down mullet-style to three full floors.”

Twain’s son is one small step towards matching her world-class real estate portfolio. Twain’s boasts a luxury home in the Bahamas, a lakefront cottage in Canada, and a villa in Corseaux, Switzerland, that overlooks Lake Geneva. She previously owned properties in New Zealand and West Indies.

