Gal Gadot Shares First Look At National Geographic’s Docuseries ‘Impact’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Gal Gadot. Photo: Getty Images
Gal Gadot. Photo: Getty Images

Gal Gadot has unveiled the first trailer for National Geographic’s docuseries, “Impact”.

The “Wonder Woman” star, 35, shared a sneak peek at the women-driven series on her Instagram page Thursday, highlighted the various global landscapes and change-making young women.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Had Back Hernia Surgery After Doing Press For Original ‘Wonder Woman’

Gadot serves as executive producer of “Impact” while Oscar-winner Vanessa Roth directs.

“It’s a powerful docuseries that tells the stories of exceptional women making a true impact in their communities – we have stories about women from California all the way to Brazil,” Gadot says in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Teams Up With Xbox To Give The Gift Of Wonder To Sick Kids

She added, “I cannot wait to share their stories.”

“Impact” will premiere in 2021.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP