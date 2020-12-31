Gal Gadot Shares First Look At National Geographic’s Docuseries ‘Impact’

Gal Gadot has unveiled the first trailer for National Geographic’s docuseries, “Impact”.

The “Wonder Woman” star, 35, shared a sneak peek at the women-driven series on her Instagram page Thursday, highlighted the various global landscapes and change-making young women.

Gadot serves as executive producer of “Impact” while Oscar-winner Vanessa Roth directs.

“It’s a powerful docuseries that tells the stories of exceptional women making a true impact in their communities – we have stories about women from California all the way to Brazil,” Gadot says in her Instagram post.

She added, “I cannot wait to share their stories.”

“Impact” will premiere in 2021.