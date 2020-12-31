Jeff Bridges And Wife Susan Are Adorable In Matching PJs

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Jeff Bridges. Photo: Getty Images
Jeff Bridges and Susan Bridges are wishing you a Happy New Year.

Bridges posted a photo of him and his wife in matching red PJs on social media and his website. The “True Grit” actor and his wife are the definition of adorable as they pose with their dog, Monty.

May we dream together of the kind of world we’d like to live in and make these dreams come true through our actions,” reads the Instagram caption. “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!”

Bridges revealed in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, writing: “This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have s**t to share, now’s the time.”

Stars Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020
