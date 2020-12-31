Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall ‘Cleared’ Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Natalie Stovall is “back” after having a “COVID Christmas.”

One third of the country trio Runaway June, the singer, 38, shared the news on Instagram, revealing she has since been cleared of the virus.

“She’s back! Ha,” Stovall captioned a selfie. “We’ve had a full-on COVID Christmas round these parts. I tested positive a few weeks ago and hunkered down with lots of grocery deliveries. (And care packages from sweet @hayleycorbett_ !)”

“So thankful it was a mild case,” she continued. “Just achy, exhausted, and SO STRANGE not to taste or smell! But I have been cleared by Vanderbilt and am immune/not contagious for at least 90 days. Guess that’s the silver lining here. I know so many people hurting and affected by this awful disease. 💔”

Stovall also revealed that her husband of 12 years, James Bavendam, also tested positive.

“Stay safe and healthy out there, y’all,” she wrote. “Here’s to getting back to normalcy ASAP. 🥂”