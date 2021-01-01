Justin Bieber Drops ‘Anyone’ Music Video On New Year’s Eve

Justin Bieber drops a song at the precise moment the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

Bieber released the single and music video for “Anyone” at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve. The song is co-written and produced by Andrew Watt with visuals directed by Colin Tilley.

RELATED: BTS Auctions Off ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Outfits For COVID-19 Relief

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a press release.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative,” he continued. “‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Are Animated In ‘Pretty Paper’ Visuals

Bieber will perform “Anyone” for the first time during his live stream New Year’s Eve performance on Thursday night.

Bieber closed out 2020 with three big song releases: “Holy” “Lonely” and “Monster”.