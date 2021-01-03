Kelley Flanagan Addresses Split From ‘Bachelor’ Romance Peter Weber

“The Bachelor” was not the final stop for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan on their journey for love.

Weber took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to confirm that he and Flanagan had parted ways.

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ryan Sutter Details His Mental ‘Breakdowns’

“Love is a funny thing,” Peter wrote. “It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.”

“Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” he continued. “Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you, Kelley.”

On Sunday, Flanagan addressed the split in her own post on Instagram.

“I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing,” she wrote. “It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter,” Flanagan continued.

She added, “I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

RELATED: The New ‘Bachelor’ Trailer Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Year

The news comes as a surprise to much of the Bachelor Natio. Weber had revealed on Dec. 22 that he and Flanagan were moving to New York City. Weber and Flanagan, who placed fifth on his season, started dating after filming the reality show. They publicly confirmed their relationship in May.