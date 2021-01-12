‘Prodigal Son’ Star Tom Payne And Jennifer Akerman Got Married In Front Of Their Fireplace By Their Contractor

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman tied the knot after seven years as a couple.

Payne, a star of “Prodigal Son” and “The Walking Dead” alum, and Akerman — a model and singer — tied the knot last week according to her Instagram posts. Akerman shared photos from their wedding on Dec. 22.

“Last night me and the love of my life got married !!! ❤️❤️❤️” Akerman wrote alongside a picture from their wedding. “After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did 😍😍”

Payne confirmed the marriage on New Year’s Eve.

Payne dished on the marriage in a recent interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

“I got married on my birthday on the 21st of December,” Payne shared. “We finished shooting before Christmas and Jennifer was just like, ‘Let’s just do it.’ We delayed it from April because we were going to have 150 people and all this stuff. Obviously that fell by the wayside.”

“We got married in front of our fireplace in our house by our contractor,” he continued. “By the way, there’s no way we could have done it in front of 150 people. Jennifer couldn’t say her vows, I had to say it. She gave me a piece of paper.”

The pair started dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2018. Congratulations and Happy New Year to Mr and Mrs. Payne.