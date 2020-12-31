‘Prodigal Son’ Star Tom Payne And Singer Jennifer Akerman Tie The Knot

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman tied the knot after seven years as a couple.

Payne, a star of “Prodigal Son” and “The Walking Dead” alum, and Akerman — a model and singer — tied the knot last week according to her Instagram posts. Akerman shared photos from their wedding on Dec. 22.

“Last night me and the love of my life got married !!! ❤️❤️❤️” Akerman wrote alongside a picture from their wedding. “After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did 😍😍”

Payne confirmed the marriage on New Year’s Eve.

The pair started dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2018. Congratulations and Happy New Year to Mr and Mrs. Payne.