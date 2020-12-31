Busy Philipps Says 12-Year-Old Child ‘Birdie Is Gay And Out’

Busy Philipps reveals her child, Birdie, is gay and prefers gender neutral pronouns.

Philipps publicly spoke about Birdie’s gender on “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast with co-hosts Shantira Jackson and Caissie St. Onge.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” Philipps explained. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately… I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

“I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns,’ ” Philipps recalled. “Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

The “Cougar Town” star got Birdie’s blessing before sharing the news.

"Bird was like, 'I don't give a f**k. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.'" Philipps continued. "So I said, 'OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"