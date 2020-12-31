Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Party In The U.S.A’ At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2021’

2020 was light on parties, but Miley Cyrus is kicking off 2021 with a “Party in the U.S.A”.

Cyrus performed her classic 2009 jam at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021” on Thursday night. Cyrus, 28, rocked an ultra-appropriate American flag outfit while performing her chart-topping hit.

“Was my honor to perform PARTY IN THE USA opening tonight’s @NYRE after the year we’ve experienced,” the songstress tweeted afterwards. “This song represents TRIUMPH (check the belt) 🇺🇸 🎉 🎸 looking forward to 2021 wishing everyone a happy and safe NY celebration! 2 more songs to come!”

Performances took place in Los Angeles, New York City and New Orleans. Other performers in L.A. include Megan Thee Stallion, Brandy, Lewis Capaldi and Maluma. The NYC lineup boasts Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly and Cyndi Lauper.