‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘This Is Us’ And 30-Plus Shows Extend Hiatus Due To COVID-19

Dozens of popular television shows, including “This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy”, have extended their production hiatuses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The wintertime surge of novel coronavirus cases have led to delays on nearly three dozen television series filmed in Los Angeles, per Deadline. Disney Television alone froze 16 productions that were scheduled to resume on Jan. 11. Those 16 shows will instead get back to work on Jan. 18.

RELATED: Tony Hawk Shares Hilarious Story From COVID-19 Testing Site

The affected Disney Television programs are: ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Station 19”, “American Housewife”, “Black-ish”, “Mixed-ish” and “Rebel”, NBC’s “This Is Us”, “Fox’s 911”, “911: Lone Star” and “Last Man Standing”, FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment”, “American Horror Story” and “Mayans”; Disney+’s “Big Shot”, Hulu’s “The Orville” and “Love, Victor”.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV delayed production on “Mom”, “Bob Hearts Abishola”, “All American”, “Shameless”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”,” Good Girls” and others by at least a week.

RELATED: ‘Ellen’ Pauses Production Due To Los Angeles COVID-19 Spike

Earlier this week, CBS Television Studios put a number of shows on hold including: “NCIS”, “NCIS: LA” and “SEAL Team”.

Countless movie and television productions have suffered due to the pandemic.