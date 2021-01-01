Danny Masterson Harassment Accusations Must Be Settled By Church Of Scientology In ‘Religious Arbitration,’ Rules Judge

The Church of Scientology will play an important role in harassment allegations levied against actor Danny Masterson.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield ruled on Wednesday that harassment complaints against Masterson must be settled by the Church of Scientology in “religious arbitration,” according to Variety.

The ruling was made because “an arbitration agreement already exists among the parties that compels disputes to be handled by the Church of Scientology,” the publication writes. The case involves accusations of stalking and intimidation brought forward by four women.

The August 2019 suit alleged the plaintiffs — Chrissie Carnell Bixler, her husband, musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Marie Bobette Riales and two Jane Does — had been stalked and intimidated by the church’s agents reporting allegations to the police.

Judge Kleifield made the announcement just three days shy of Masterson’s scheduled arraignment on three charges of rape between 2001 and 2003.