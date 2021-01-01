Jenner Lopez Tears Up During New Year’s Eve 2020 Performance: ‘Cherish Every Moment’

Jennifer Lopez is living for tonight.

On Thursday, the pop superstar helped ring in 2021 with a show-stopping performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Spotted In Stunning Blue Dress For NYE Special

The singer opened things with her recent hit “In The Morning” but before moving on to her next song, Lopez addressed the year that was.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira

“2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it,” she said, getting emotional. “If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have — to cherish every moment.

“We lost too many. Too many,” she added, tearing up.

“So tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight.”

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira

She then transitioned into her ’90s hit “Waiting for Tonight”, which became a medley featuring a cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On”, and finally Lopez’s own recent single “Dance Again”.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Stevie Mackey Drop Surprise Video For ‘The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’

On Instagram Live, Lopez took families into her own New Year’s Eve celebration with family and close friends coinciding with the launch of her new line of JLo Beauty products.