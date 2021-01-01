Cyndi Lauper Had Twitter Abuzz With Bizarre New Year’s Eve Performance

By Corey Atad.

Cyndi Lauper. Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira
Cyndi Lauper. Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira

Cyndi Lauper went all out to ring in 2021.

On Thursday night, the legendary pop star performed in Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”, and the bizarre performance stunned viewers.

RELATED: Cyndi Lauper Announces All-Star Lineup For 10th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ Benefit Concert

After opening things with a duet of “True Colors” featuring Billy Porter, the singer’s makeup crew came on stage to touch her up, but she shooed them off, saying, “I’m on camera. I’m on camera.”

Cyndi Lauper. Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira
Cyndi Lauper. Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira

Following that snafu, Lauper gave a speech about having hope in the new year, and then performed her EDM-inspired 2019 song “Hope”.

RELATED: Cyndi Lauper Unveils LGBTQ+ Themed Video For ‘Time After Time’

The performance, though, had Twitter abuzz at both her odd vocals and bizarre dancing.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP