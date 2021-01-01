Cyndi Lauper Had Twitter Abuzz With Bizarre New Year’s Eve Performance

Cyndi Lauper went all out to ring in 2021.

On Thursday night, the legendary pop star performed in Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”, and the bizarre performance stunned viewers.

After opening things with a duet of “True Colors” featuring Billy Porter, the singer’s makeup crew came on stage to touch her up, but she shooed them off, saying, “I’m on camera. I’m on camera.”

I’m on camera. I’m on camera. I’m on camera. I’m on camera. — Gaby Diaz (@itsgabydiaz) January 1, 2021

Cyndi Lauper. Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira

Following that snafu, Lauper gave a speech about having hope in the new year, and then performed her EDM-inspired 2019 song “Hope”.

this cyndi lauper performance… somebody come get your grandma 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ELbzYE6XxD — Koops (@koops_ssb) January 1, 2021

The performance, though, had Twitter abuzz at both her odd vocals and bizarre dancing.

Cyndi Lauper hits that first note and I’m like pic.twitter.com/vtuspKiug1 — Sandro AKA my dad thinks i sell backpacks (@onlysandro) January 1, 2021

Cyndi Lauper gave us the performance 2020 deserved. — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 1, 2021

Who had Cyndi Lauper performing EDM on their 2020 bingo card? #RockinEve — nick franklin (@scar_power) January 1, 2021

When Cyndi Lauper went from her “I have hope” speech into the next song I SCREAMED at the top of my lungs, and my cat, who was asleep on my lap, JUMPED and freaked out and ran away and I had to give him treats to apologize. — jess kenney. 💬 (@jesskenney) January 1, 2021

What the hell did Cyndi Lauper do after true colors? I’m thinking she summoned some kind of apocalyptic entity — Mike (@Mik3daBike) January 1, 2021

You know… Cyndi Lauper has caused me to rethink my opinion on prerecorded lip sync tracks for live performances. #NewYearsRockinEve — RockdaleTiger (@Rockdale_Tiger) January 1, 2021