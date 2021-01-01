Stephen Colbert Offers Encouraging Words To Anderson Cooper And The World On New Year’s Eve

Stephen Colbert has a message of hope heading into the new year.

On Thursday’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on CNN, the host of Global’s “The Late Show” appeared virtually to ring in 2021 with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

At one point in the conversation, Cooper expressed the fact that “a lot of people had a really tough year,” asking Colbert, “What do you say to people on the New Year on your own life?”

While acknowledging that there’s only so much he could say to soothe people, Colbert did let viewers at home know, “you’re really not alone,” adding that if the last year has proven anything, it’s that “there is a need to collectively engage and take care with each other.”

He continued, “One thing COVID has taught us is we can’t get through crises alone, and that this latest crisis — this latest mountain we are all climbing — we have to do it together or else there is no way over the top. We are never really alone…and hopefully, that’s something we’ll take to the other side of this moment we are in right now.”

Colbert then talked about the importance of empathy and asked everyone to remember to “pay attention to the people who don’t have somebody else to care for them or be with them.”

Cooper followed up the sentiment: “I just think it is important on a night like this when people are celebrating for those of us who have experienced loss or those who are currently watching this with fear in their hearts or sadness in their hearts. I just think it’s always important to recognize them and to know that you are so right. They are not alone, and we are not alone in this. We have to be together.”