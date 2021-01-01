Mariah Carey’s Awkward Reaction To Jennifer Lopez Singing On New Year’s Eve

By Corey Atad.

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve was a little unusual.

On Thursday night, the singer appeared virtually on CNN’s celebration, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

In one of the more awkward moments of the interview, Carey noticed that she could hear music in the background, which turned out to be Jennifer Lopez’s performance during the concurrently broadcasting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.

“What’s going on in the background, I’m hearing music?” she asked, to which Cohen explained, “We got J.Lo behind us, actually.”

Carey’s fixed smile in reaction instantly went viral on Twitter.

Also during the conversation, Carey chided Cohen for forgetting to credit her for writing the holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

“Thank you. Well, first of all, I hate to always say this, but as a writer, I wrote that song,” she said.

When Cohen responded, “I know!” Carey added, “Yeah, but you said recorded, so I just had to clarify that for the folks at home.”

Dionne Warwick had nothing but praise for Carey’s appearance.

Also on New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey shared an impromptu video of her singing “Auld Lang Syne”, forgetting some of the lyrics.

Of course, fans couldn’t get over that, either.

