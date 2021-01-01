Mariah Carey’s Awkward Reaction To Jennifer Lopez Singing On New Year’s Eve

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve was a little unusual.

On Thursday night, the singer appeared virtually on CNN’s celebration, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

In one of the more awkward moments of the interview, Carey noticed that she could hear music in the background, which turned out to be Jennifer Lopez’s performance during the concurrently broadcasting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.

“What’s going on in the background, I’m hearing music?” she asked, to which Cohen explained, “We got J.Lo behind us, actually.”

Not Jlo performing while Mariah Carey speaks 😭😭 Andy AINT SH*T for mentioning Jlo lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/7bCnSTcYuS — sex cymbal (@janetjackson_pr) January 1, 2021

Carey’s fixed smile in reaction instantly went viral on Twitter.

Mariah Carey"What's Going On At Background I Keep Hearing Music" Andy"J'Lo Is Doing Her Concert"

🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/8BrphsdI3g — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) January 1, 2021

CNN is messy and shady as hell for interviewing Mariah Carey the same exact moment as Jennifer Lopez screaming off key nearby on Dick Clark…. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/EzrCynVO59 — Anita Faker (@MovesLikeRoy) January 1, 2021

Mariah Carey really said who is that while J-Lo is performing — what year is it again pic.twitter.com/xBnhukeU5q — Katherine Fominykh 🎄 (@katfominykh) January 1, 2021

Also during the conversation, Carey chided Cohen for forgetting to credit her for writing the holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

“Thank you. Well, first of all, I hate to always say this, but as a writer, I wrote that song,” she said.

When Cohen responded, “I know!” Carey added, “Yeah, but you said recorded, so I just had to clarify that for the folks at home.”

Mariah Carey reminding that she even WROTE the biggest christmas song 'All I Want For Christmas Is you" pic.twitter.com/p5OzBI3ZhR — 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐛 👑 (@CentralLamb) January 1, 2021

Dionne Warwick had nothing but praise for Carey’s appearance.

Mariah Carey looks gorgeous on CNN! Wow. 🥂✨ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 1, 2021

Because she’s Mariah Carey ❤️ Leave the unkind behind in 2020. https://t.co/BdSSHH264Y — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 1, 2021

Also on New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey shared an impromptu video of her singing “Auld Lang Syne”, forgetting some of the lyrics.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 🎉❄️❤️ (sorry for the camera work 😂) #AuldLangSyne pic.twitter.com/gUqEe0JvO4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2021

Of course, fans couldn’t get over that, either.