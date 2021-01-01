Harry Styles Wants To ‘Treat People With Kindness’ In New Music Video Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Harry Styles is welcoming 2021 with open arms.

On Friday, the singer dropped his new single “Treat People With Kindness”, along with a peppy new music video to bring a smile to everyone’s face for the new year.

RELATED: Liam Payne Applauds Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover: ‘I Thought It Was Great’

In the black-and-white video Styles performs an old-fashioned nightclub act, along with “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The singalong vibe of the song has a choir taking over the chorus to sing, “Maybe we can/Find a place to feel good/And we can treat people with kindness/Find a place to feel good.”

“Treat People With Kindness” is also featured on Styles’ latest album, Fine Line, released December 2019.

RELATED: Fans Are Shook After Footage Leaks Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge In Harry Styles’ New Music Video

On Twitter, fans went wild for the new video, noting in particular Styles’ dance skills and his continuing to break gender norms by letting Waller-Bridge take the lead.

Harry Styles, the man who saved 2021 before it even started. pic.twitter.com/QVlukcRlNO — shifa loves nina #TCOE (@babycheeeks1) January 1, 2021

in the music video, harry styles and his partner were wearing the same clothes, which means he wants to tell us that clothes have no gender at all pic.twitter.com/qoJkA3NNaj — bea (@beaadmires1D) January 1, 2021

i just think that harry styles dancing

pic.twitter.com/DTArhpp5UN — coly (@harryzstan) January 1, 2021

harry styles dancing the female role, breaking gender norms left, right and center 😁 pic.twitter.com/o8JZlJZlxu — ell♡’s barča TPWK 2:22 (@C0PYOFALOUIS) January 1, 2021