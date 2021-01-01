Harry Styles Wants To ‘Treat People With Kindness’ In New Music Video Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By Corey Atad.

Harry Styles is welcoming 2021 with open arms.

On Friday, the singer dropped his new single “Treat People With Kindness”, along with a peppy new music video to bring a smile to everyone’s face for the new year.

In the black-and-white video Styles performs an old-fashioned nightclub act, along with “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The singalong vibe of the song has a choir taking over the chorus to sing, “Maybe we can/Find a place to feel good/And we can treat people with kindness/Find a place to feel good.”

“Treat People With Kindness” is also featured on Styles’ latest album, Fine Line, released December 2019.

On Twitter, fans went wild for the new video, noting in particular Styles’ dance skills and his continuing to break gender norms by letting Waller-Bridge take the lead.

