Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper Send 2020 Packing With Plenty Of Tequila Shots

It’s not New Year’s Eve without watching Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen get drunk.

On Thursday night, CNN held its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, co-hosted by the two TV personalities, who rang in 2021 with high spirits and plenty of drinks.

At one point, the duo actually did a round of tequila shots on the air, and Cooper’s reaction became an instant viral moment.

2020 mighta been garbage but at least we still have @andersoncooper’s reactions to shots #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/sTSAcCY8UK — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 1, 2021

Happy Drunk-On-TV Anderson Cooper Day pic.twitter.com/YsETpVPWjb — bex (@bekkibexbot) December 31, 2020

anderson cooper having an exorcism every time he takes a shot of tequila #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/0GhHkJ5FXx — francesca 👹 (@doublentendree) January 1, 2021

Actor Judge Reinhold took particular pleasure in one moment — a conversation about the annoyances of children’s toys that parents have to deal with.

I watched every episode of Tiger King, Breaking Bad, Better Caul Saul, The Crown, Queens Gambit – yet with two hours left, this is the finest moment of television in 2020. ⁦@andersoncooper⁩ ⁦@jaketapper⁩ ⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦@BrookeBCNN⁩ #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/aBTMzn17XD — Judge Reinhold (@JudgeReinhold) January 1, 2021

“Clap those little hands,” Cooper sang, mimicking a toy. “Clap those tiny hands.”

Snoop Dogg also appeared during the broadcast and shared just a few of the many, many places he’s smoked marijuana.

Dressed for the occasion, Carole and Howard Baskin from the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” join @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen as they ring in 2021. #CNNNYE https://t.co/T6x4hCwHpf pic.twitter.com/TS8qDT78NK — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2021

Also on the broadcast, Cohen and Cooper were joined by “Tiger King” stars Carole Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin, who were dressed up for the occasion and accompanied by a stuffed tiger.

Our @randikayeCNN is ringing in the new year with some champagne and the cutest puppies ever! “I traded in my KN95 for canines this year,” Kaye says. “This really is a great, great rescue. They have saved more than 45,000 dogs.” #BigDogRanchRescue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/BnTkGVj9CV — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2021

Cohen and Cooper also checked in with CNN’s Randi Kaye, who was celebrating the new year at a puppy bar full of adorable dogs from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.