Chloe Bennet Says She’s ‘VERY Sick’ With COVID-19: ‘And I’m One Of The Lucky Ones’

Chloe Bennet is warning everyone to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

On her Instagram Story on Thursday, the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hey haven’t been on here for a little, wanted to give an update… On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe,” she said. “I got tested, and I’m positive for COVID-19 … it’s been a rough week to say the least. Multiple members of my family are also infected, we’ve all been battling it out together. We’re still not in the clear, but as of now we’re doing… okay.”

Bennet continued, “I’m sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f**king do. Covied sucks. It just really sucks. I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and I still got VERY sick. And I’m one of the lucky ones. I repeat! I’m young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the f**k down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be exhausting.”

Finally, Bennet concluded by wishing everyone a safe New Year.

“So I guess I’m on here just trying to remind anyone whose reading this, that yes 2020 is coming to an end, but this pandemic is still raging on, and if you can don’t let up. Stay distant, stay safe, wear a mask,” she said. “On that note, I love you guys, stay healthy, and happy (almost) new year. X CB. P.S. f**k you 2020, I can’t wait to not be in you.”