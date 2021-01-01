Justin Hartley Goes Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Sofia Pernas: ‘Bring On 2021’

New Year, new Justin Hartley.

After months of speculation, the “This Is Us” star, 43, is finally confirming his relationship with Sofia Pernas – making it Instagram official.

In a sweet New Year’s Eve post, Hartley posted a selfie with Pernas, captioning it, “Bring on 2021!”

Pernas shared a similar image to her own page, writing, “Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️.”

Harley and his former “The Young And The Restless” co-star fueled relationship rumours back in June after being spotted on what appeared to be a date.

The posts come just over a year since Hartley and his ex-wife, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, split. They were married for two years.

Their divorce was later detailed on the third season of the hit Netflix reality show, and later again during Stause’s time on “Dancing With The Stars”.

The celebrity real estate agent has since moved on too, in December, Stause confirmed her relationship with “DWTS” pro Keo Motsepe.