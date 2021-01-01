Foo Fighters Drop New Single ‘No Son Of Mine’ For The New Year

New Year, new Foo Fighters.

On Friday, the band helped get 2021 off on the right foot with the release of their new song “No Son of Mine”.

Featured on the Foo Fighters’ upcoming album Medicine at Midnight, the song goes hard with an arena rock sound calling to mind ’70s and ’80s acts like Queen and Motorhead.

“This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out,” Dave Grohl said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…”

Grohl also shared a handwritten note on Twitter, writing, “As we say goodbye (fuck you) to 2020 and flip the calendar page to 2021… Pour a drink, turn it up, close your eyes and imagine the festival field blowing up to [‘No Son of Mine’]. Because it f**king will.”

Foo Fighters previously released the more laidback single “Shame Shame” from Medicine at Midnight late last year.