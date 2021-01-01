‘SNL’ Alum Cheri Oteri Revives Barbara Walters Impression For Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper’s CNN ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Broadcast

Cheri Oteri and Barbara Walters made a surprise appearance to ring in the New Year.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for their “New Year’s Eve Live” broadcast on CNN and revived her beloved take on the journalism icon.

After beaming in from her New York City apartment, Oteri’s Walters ran down the biggest news of the year while also causing both hosts to continuously crack up.

“Andrew, Anderson, once again, it has been a pleasure for you to have me on your alcohol-laced, pedestrian New Year’s Eve special during the apocalypse we call 2020,” she began.

Walters also talked about her celeb-packed Zoom sessions, shaded Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” and even took aim at “Spanish conquistador” Hilaria Baldwin.

Oteri first revived her Walters character last year, 20 years after her departure from Global’s “SNL”.

