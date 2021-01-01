Gwen Stefani Is Asking To ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ For 2021 In New Music Video

Gwen Stefani is back with new music for the new year.

On Friday, the singer and “The Voice” coach debuted her new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, along with a lighthearted music video to match.

“Let me re-, let me reintroduce myself/Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf/I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah,” she sings in the reggae-tinged song.

The video sees Stefani dress up in some of her iconic looks from throughout her career, including her “Hollaback Girl” style.

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” was recorded in quarantine and co-written with Ross Golan.