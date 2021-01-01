Liam Gallagher Thinks ‘2021 Is Our Year’ For An Oasis Reunion

Could the new year bring Oasis back together?

On New Year’s Eve, Liam Gallagher seemingly reached out to his estranged brother Noel via Twitter to push for an Oasis reunion in 2021.

HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2021

The duo famously split, breaking up the band, after long running tensions between two finally boiled over at a concert in Paris in 2009.

In the years since, Liam has frequently expressed his desire to patch things up and reunite the band.

Last year he suggested the possibility of a one-off charity reunion when the pandemic is over.

Noel has not responded.