Ryan Reynolds Has Twitter In Stitches After Revealing His Middle Name

By Aynslee Darmon.

Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has his fans in complete disbelief.

While promoting a new deal with Mint Mobile on Twitter, the Canadian actor, 44, revealed his middle name and has fans shook.

As fans grew skeptical, Reynolds reassured them that his middle name is in fact, Rodney.

And soon after RRR shared the post, Twitter reacted in a big way:

