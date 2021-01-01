Ryan Reynolds Has Twitter In Stitches After Revealing His Middle Name

Ryan Reynolds has his fans in complete disbelief.

While promoting a new deal with Mint Mobile on Twitter, the Canadian actor, 44, revealed his middle name and has fans shook.

Paying $90 a month for wireless is like my middle name, Rodney. It exists and you COULD use it… but it sucks so why would you? Instead, pay $90 for SIX MONTHS at https://t.co/d0Mt4mKisZ pic.twitter.com/byzTfHT0dU — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2020

As fans grew skeptical, Reynolds reassured them that his middle name is in fact, Rodney.

It is indeed, Rodney. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2020

RRR. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2020

And soon after RRR shared the post, Twitter reacted in a big way:

Rod Reynolds would kill! — Eh Bee Family (@EhBeeFamily) December 31, 2020

Ryan Rodney Reynolds.. RRR, tiger pic.twitter.com/gqe5i3aEzh — Rady Panov (@radypanov) January 1, 2021