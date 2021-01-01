Ryan Reynolds Has Twitter In Stitches After Revealing His Middle Name

Ryan Reynolds has his fans in complete disbelief.
While promoting a new deal with Mint Mobile on Twitter, the Canadian actor, 44, revealed his middle name and has fans shook.
Paying $90 a month for wireless is like my middle name, Rodney. It exists and you COULD use it… but it sucks so why would you? Instead, pay $90 for SIX MONTHS at https://t.co/d0Mt4mKisZ pic.twitter.com/byzTfHT0dU
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2020
As fans grew skeptical, Reynolds reassured them that his middle name is in fact, Rodney.
It is indeed, Rodney.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2020
RRR.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2020
And soon after RRR shared the post, Twitter reacted in a big way:
Rod Reynolds would kill!
— Eh Bee Family (@EhBeeFamily) December 31, 2020
Ryan Rodney Reynolds.. RRR, tiger pic.twitter.com/gqe5i3aEzh
— Rady Panov (@radypanov) January 1, 2021
Damn. That’s legit. Can I use your “Rodney Pitch” next time I’m in a pitch meeting to try and sell a show?
— Jon Lee Brody (@JonLeeBrody) December 31, 2020
— Niraj Sanghvi‽ (@nirajsanghvi) December 31, 2020