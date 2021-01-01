Rumer Willis Celebrates Being Sober For Four Years On New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a big day for Rumer Willis.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old shared a heartfelt post on Instagram celebrating four years of sobriety.

“I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side,” she continued.

“This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything,” Willis added. “For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time. I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen.”

In a 2017, Willis announced six months of sobriety with a post on Instagram in which she wrote, “It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”