Dwight Gets Pranked By ‘The Matrix’ In Never-Before-Seen Clip From ‘The Office’

An epic “Matrix”-themed prank that Jim and Pam pull on Dwight can finally be seen.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the sequence was meant to be the cold open for the show’s final episode, with Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) pulling out all the stops to trick Dwight (Rainn Wilson) into believing he’s the next Neo, and that the Matrix, as depicted in the Wachowskis’ 1999 sci-fi hit, is for real.

In the bit, Jim and Pam create a series of anomalies within the office that make Dwight begin to question reality. For their coup de grace, the couple enlists Dunder Mifflin security guard Hank (played by Hugh Dane, who passed away in 2018) to reveal his true identity: Dorpheus, brother of Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus.

When asked to take either the red or blue pill, however, Dwight makes a surprising choice.

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin, spoke with “The Office” editor Dave Rogers for an episode of Baumgartner’s “An Oral History of The Office” podcast. According to Rogers, the reason the prank wasn’t included was because the finale was so jam-packed there simply wasn’t enough time.

“There’s a cat that walks by and a cat walks by again in Michael’s office, and Jenna goes, ‘It took six months to train the cat,'” Rogers recalled. “And then we have the security guard walk by, it was the big guy, and he had a twin brother and we used him also, as a glitch. And then [Dwight’s] gonna take the red pill or the blue pill.”

The scene was unveiled on New Year’s Day to mark “The Office” moving to its new streaming home on NBCUniversal-owned Peacock.