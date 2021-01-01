James Corden Signs On As WW’s New Spokesperson: ‘I Want To Be Better For My Children’

James Corden is taking control of his health in 2021.

The “Late Late Show” host revealed that he will join the WW family, formerly known as Weight Watchers, as their new ambassador.

In an emotional video announcement, Corden revealed he wants to build a healthy lifestyle for his children. Corden and his wife Julia Carey share three children: Max, 9, Carey, 6, and Charlotte, 3.

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes,” he explained. “The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I’m going to take this year and work towards getting healthy…”

He added through tears, “If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change.”

Corden will use the new myWW+ program, which offers a holistic approach to weight loss and wellness by focusing on food, activity, mindset, and sleep.