Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Back In ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ Trailer

The renos have returned!

On Friday, Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Network shared the new trailer for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”, the follow-up to their beloved original series, on the streaming service discovery+.

“I want this room to feel like a hug,” Joanna says in the trailer, looking at one room pre-renovation.

Chip jokes, “I work harder, not smarter,” over footage of him busting through walls with his own body.

Explaining the goal of the show, Joanna adds, “It’s getting to do what I love best, which is really help the homeowners with their house, and turning it into their dream home.”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” premieres Jan. 29, along with a full slate of new programming on Magnolia Network, including shows like “The Lost Kitchen”, “Family Dinner”, “First Time Fixer” and more.