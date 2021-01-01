Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Hilariously Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Choregraphy In Epic NYE Fail

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White rang in the new year with an homage to a cinema classic that didn’t quite do as well as they’d hoped.

On New Year’s Eve, the Canadian “Vampire Diaries” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her pro snowboarder sweetheart in celebration mode.

The photo was accompanied by a brief slow-motion video, in which Dobrev leaps into White’s arms so he can lift her over his head just like Patrick Swayze did with Jennifer Grey in “Dirty Dancing”.

Their spectacular recreation of that iconic dirty dance move, however, didn’t quite come together when White begins to lose his footing and the pair come tumbling to the ground.

In her caption, Dobrev compares the couple’s epic fail to the year that just ended, writing, “how we thought 2020 would go 👉🏼👉🏼👉🏼 how it actually went.”