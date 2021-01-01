Beyonce Shares Rare Look At Twins Sir And Rumi Carter In Farewell To 2020 Video

Beyonce is sharing a special look into her life with three children.

In her farewell to 2020 post on Instagram, the singer, 39, shared a rare look at 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, as well as her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 8. Queen Bey shares her three children with her husband, Jay Z.

“Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!” she captioned the post. “2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity.”

“This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love,” she added. “As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honour yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”

Bey ended her post with “Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B.”

The video was full of photos from 2020, kicking off with last year’s New Year’s Eve party, followed by some shots from the Golden Globes and the Grammys brunch.

But it’s the sweet snaps of Blue, Sir and Rumi that have us melting, especially the ones featuring the twins modelling some of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 1 collaboration.

“Give yourself permission to experience joy,” she wrote at the end of the clip. “Moments with the ones you love are precious. Happy New Year. Love, B.”