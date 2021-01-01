Kirk Cameron Defies California Stay-At-Home Order To Host NYE Prayer Event

Less than two weeks after being hit for backlash for hosting a Christmas carolling event in the midst of California’s stay-at-home order attempting to quell the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Kirk Cameron was at it again on New Year’s Eve.

As People reports, the “Growing Pains” star, 50, held a gathering on Thursday at a California’s Point Mugu State Park in Ventura County for a “Sunset Singing and Prayer Event”.

RELATED: Kirk Cameron Defies COVID Guidelines To Host Massive Christmas Carolling Event

Cameron shared a video on Instagram, in which he gives a speech to the dozens of attendees at the event, where masks weren’t worn and social distancing wasn’t observed.

“We are inviting you to join us in prayer for our nation,” he said.

Cameron, who has become better known in recent years for religious zealotry than acting, added, “If you want to wear masks, we welcome masks. If you want to spread out with your family, there’s plenty of room here. Remember, you’re in charge of your healthcare. Use wisdom, common sense and good judgment with that.”

According to People, a rep for Cameron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: ‘Growing Pains’ Actor Jeremy Miller Calls Out Co-Star Kirk Cameron Over Anti-Lockdown Carolling Events

Earlier in the holiday season, Cameron was joined by hundreds of people for two carolling events, which he dubbed “Joy over fear,” where masks were in short supply and social distancing was ignored.

As People points out, COVID-19 cases are spiking in California, where a statewide stay-at-home order was issued in early December; to date, California as seen nearly 26,000 COVID-related deaths, with 32,000 new cases reported on New Year’s Eve alone.