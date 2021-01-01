Mariah Carey’s 9-Year-Old Son Moroccan Delivers Adorable Speech Ahead Of 2021: ‘Nothing Will Bring Us Down’

Mariah Carey is a proud mama.

Ahead of the New Year, the singer, 50, shared an inspirational speech from her 9-year-old son Moroccan, who shared his thoughts on 2020.

“Words of wisdom from Rocky for the new year!” Carey teased in her caption on Instagram and Twitter.

“A lot of people might’ve not thought that this year was perfect but this year was inspiring to me … ‘Cause I had it too good for too long, man,” Moroccan says in the clip. “And I just was like ‘Ah, this is so good,’ and I needed a jumpstart.”

“So many things happened — a lot of good things happened and a lot of bad things happened — but I want to say a lot of stuff with YouTubers, they have not been doing well ’cause of this year,” he continued, adding, “But still… We gotta think good, positive and nothing will bring us down, no matter what.”

The short video also featured a cameo from Moroccan’s twin sister Monroe.

Carey shares the youngsters with ex-husband Nick Cannon.