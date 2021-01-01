Tamron Hall Announces Passing Of Beloved Dog May Luv: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Tamron Hall is mourning the loss of her pup May Luv.

“The Tamron Hall Show” host revealed she had to say goodbye to her 13-year-old chihuahua this week.

“Last night we said goodbye to my LOVE, May Luv,” Hall wrote to Instagram. “Thank you Comforted Companions and Dr. Alexis for being there for our girl and for the family. All dogs go to heaven and the diva will rule as she did here.

She added, “My heart is broken but she is at peace.”

In a second post, Hall wrote, “Always holding me up on the days I needed her 💜”

“Thank you May Luv unconditional love every mile every minute,” Hall concluded. “My girl.”