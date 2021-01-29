British Man Who Changed Name To Celine Dion During Drunken Bender Has No Plans To Change It Back

A bit of imbibing while watching a Céline Dion concert on YouTube has left Thomas Dodd with a new name for the new year.

While watching one of the singer’s concerts, reports Birmingham Live, the Staffordshire, England man drunkenly thought it would be a great idea to change his name to that of the Canadian chanteuse. As a result, he went online in order to have his name legally changed, electronically filing the paperwork and then paying the fee.

He completely forgot about it until a thick envelope arrived, containing all the paperwork related to his new legal name: Céline Dion.

According to the former Thomas Dodd, he “nearly passed out in my kitchen” when he opened the enveloped and dimly remembered what he had done.

“My initial concern was how on earth do I tell the HR department at work that I need to change my email footer!?” he explained, but looked on the bright side: “Now I’m thinking it could be a great way to get backstage” at one of the actual Dion’s future concerts.

He also admitted to “praying I don’t get pulled over by the police for anything — that could get awkward! More annoyingly, I’ve paid for eight extra certificates to prove it and they are £10 each!”

He added: “I am slightly obsessed with her, I’m not going to lie.”

Even though he barely remembered doing it, he has no intention of undoing the name change. “I’ll figure it out,” he said. “I’m not rushing to change it back, that’s for sure. I tried singing Celine in the shower this morning and I can assure everyone I haven’t inherited her voice or bank balance. If this gets to Céline someone best make sure I have a defibrillator next to me.”

Dodd then spoke about the whole thing on Monday’s “This Morning”, admitting he’d already had a bit of a diva moment after paps turned up at his door on New Year’s Day.

“I wasn’t looking my best so [I] told them they had to wait half an hour while I had a cup of tea and a shower.”

Dodd also revealed this wasn’t the first dramatic thing he’d done over the holidays, explaining how he’d booked “an Elsa [from ‘Frozen’] tribute to turn on my Christmas tree lights on my driveway.”

In a subsequent interview with Metro, the newly named Céline Dion admitted that he “got used to being Céline very quickly… I was on the escalator in ASDA a few weeks ago and someone shouted ‘Celine!’ I turned around and waved back as if it was completely normal.”

Asked his opinion of what the real Dion would think of his decision, he figured that “because she’s a little bit loopy like me, she’ll find it funny,” adding that he owed her an apology for “causing chaos.”

He also confirmed he has no intention of undoing the name change. “I have no desire to change it again — I’m 100 per cent committed,” he said. “That is, until I next have a bit too much to drink.”