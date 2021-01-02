Taylor Dayne Defends Attending Donald Trump’s Mask-Free Superspreader NYE Party At Mar-a-Lago

By Brent Furdyk.

Taylor Dayne. Photo: Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images
Members of MAGA nation who purchased tickets to Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida were disappointed when the president unexpectedly flew back to Washington, DC ahead of the bash.

Instead of hobnobbing with the soon-to-be ex-president, reported CNN, party attendees were forced to console themselves with the company of his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and guests such as Rudy Giuliani and Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

Among the attendees was singer Taylor Dayne, which prompted backlash from some fans.

“2020 kicking me in the b**ls again one last time with @taylordayne being a dirty sell out. Never could I have imagined,” Broadway actor Marty Thomas tweeted.

Author Josh Sabarra added, “And I had always been such a #TaylorDayne fan… ”

Dayne defended herself in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “I’m saddened by all this. I have a 30 yr careers s that many diverse friendships .and I try to stay non political and non judgmental and not preach . I sing from my heart purely and from Source. I wish for all to be who they need to be .. and find their way.”

Entertainment for the soiree was provided by Berlin (of “You Take My Breath Away” fame), Beach Boys singer Mike Love and rapper Vanilla Ice.

When footage emerged on social media of mask-free partygoers crammed onto the dance floor in the midst of a deadly pandemic while Vanilla Ice rapped, “play that funky music ’til you die,” Twitter users — including comedian Kathy Griffin — couldn’t help themselves from chiming in.

 

 

