Twitter Erupts With Hilarity Over Video Of Vanilla Ice Headlining Trump’s Mask-Free Superspreader NYE Party At Mar-a-Lago

Members of MAGA nation who purchased tickets to Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida were disappointed when the president unexpectedly flew back to Washington, DC ahead of the bash.

Instead of hobnobbing with the soon-to-be ex-president, reported CNN, party attendees were forced to console themselves with the company of his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and guests such as Rudy Giuliani and Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

RELATED: Vanilla Ice Cancels Large Independence Day Party After Backlash

Entertainment for the soiree was provided by Berlin (of “You Take My Breath Away” fame), Beach Boys singer Mike Love and rapper Vanilla Ice.

New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago during deadly pandemic pic.twitter.com/oICbuJzpH1 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 1, 2021

When footage emerged on social media of mask-free partygoers crammed onto the dance floor in the midst of a deadly pandemic while Vanilla Ice rapped, “play that funky music ’til you die,” Twitter users — including comedian Kathy Griffin — couldn’t help themselves from chiming in.

Ok, don’t judge but I kinda wish I could watch a 24/7 roving interior camera of mar a lago. With audio, of course. I mean, this shit does not disappoint. https://t.co/RbDFldDhh8 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2021

As the United States surpasses 20 million cases of COVID-19, a maskless party?

Are there now laws in Florida?

Whoever owns this establishment should be charged and booked into the county jail. https://t.co/0w0uOTUnLO — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 1, 2021

Imagine risking one’s family and others for… *checks notes* Vanilla Ice, Don Jr craving a fresh line of yayo, and the chance to grind w/Guilfoyle? pic.twitter.com/uFSJLEIfqj — Chris (@OrlandoCountySC) January 1, 2021

I am so mad that Vanilla Ice is MAGA that I drove 12 hours to my parent’s house to go in the attic and smash his most recent cassette. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 1, 2021

I just saw video of Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing to Vanilla Ice as she shouted the words ‘play that funky music white boy’ and I’m not sure I will make a full recovery. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) January 1, 2021

Imagine going to a NYE party in the middle of a pandemic and risking everything to see Vanilla Ice. — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) January 1, 2021

Maskless AND they could only manage to get Vanilla Ice to perform. Its unreal how trashy these people are. https://t.co/2MiyWJy3Ij — Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) January 1, 2021

And 2020 ends not with a bang, but with a superspreading Vanilla Ice concert at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/xXGZdYXexP — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) January 1, 2021

When Vanilla Ice sings unironically "play that funky music till you die" during a pandemic at Mar-A-Lago. pic.twitter.com/CrVClL69i6 — Gena Hymowech🏳️‍🌈 (@genah) January 1, 2021

Vanilla Ice is trending under politics so I’m not holding my breath for 2021 to act right pic.twitter.com/fAAgma8Ffb — AlloMudda AlloFadda (@allomuddak) January 1, 2021

This is exactly what you would imagine would be front and center at a Vanilla Ice concert in 2020. pic.twitter.com/8Y0Ic4K6uQ — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 1, 2021

Nothing epitomizes 2020 Trumpism more than an obviously hard up Berlin playing “Take My Breath Away” at a Mar-A-Lago New Years party pic.twitter.com/zecIP1Mzu2 — Hesiod Theogeny (@Hesiod2k11) January 1, 2021