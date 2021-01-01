Twitter Erupts With Hilarity Over Video Of Vanilla Ice Headlining Trump’s Mask-Free Superspreader NYE Party At Mar-a-Lago

By Brent Furdyk.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Members of MAGA nation who purchased tickets to Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida were disappointed when the president unexpectedly flew back to Washington, DC ahead of the bash.

Instead of hobnobbing with the soon-to-be ex-president, reported CNN, party attendees were forced to console themselves with the company of his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and guests such as Rudy Giuliani and Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

RELATED: Vanilla Ice Cancels Large Independence Day Party After Backlash

Entertainment for the soiree was provided by Berlin (of “You Take My Breath Away” fame), Beach Boys singer Mike Love and rapper Vanilla Ice.

When footage emerged on social media of mask-free partygoers crammed onto the dance floor in the midst of a deadly pandemic while Vanilla Ice rapped, “play that funky music ’til you die,” Twitter users — including comedian Kathy Griffin — couldn’t help themselves from chiming in.

 

 

