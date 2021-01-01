Brad Paisley Gifts Nashville Bombing Victim Signed Guitar, Helps Fundraise For Destroyed Home

Brad Paisley is helping out one of his fellow Tennesseans.

Following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Buck McCoy lost everything, including his home and his beloved cat, Molly.

Last week, a 63-year-old man set off a bomb in downtown Nashville, killing himself and injuring several others. After McCoy’s hearing experience, the country crooner reached out and hoped to help McCoy out in any way he could.

As the New Year kicked off, not only was McCoy reunited with Molly but he also got a call from Paisley.

According to McCoy, who told TMZ, Paisley gifted him a signed guitar, which will be put to use on Saturday during his gig at Legend’s Corner, and unlimited groceries at Paisley’s The Store, which offers food to all the people in town who are struggling.

Paisley also shared a link to McCoy’s GoFundMe page.

“All of his belongs, (including all of his clothes, musical instruments, vehicle, documents, etc.) have been destroyed and are unable to be retrieved. He has been told that his building will likely be condemned and he will not be able to go back in to save anything,” the GoFundMe page says.

So far, over $35,000 has been raised.