Dolly Parton Teams With Barry Gibb For New Duet Of Bee Gees’ Classic ‘Words’

Barry Gibb has just unveiled a new version of “Words”, which he and late brothers Robin and Maurice first recorded as The Bee Gees in 1968.

This new iteration of the song finds Gibb joined by Dolly Parton for a stunning duet that blends their voices in glorious harmony.

The new single is the latest release from Sir Barry’s upcoming album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, in which he reimagines some of his biggest Bee Gees hits as new collabs with top country music artists.

In addition to Parton, the new album also includes special guests Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss, Little Big Town and others.

The album was produced by Dave Cobb, who’s produced the likes of The Highwomen, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and the late John Prine.

Despite having worked with such formidable musicians, Cobb admitted that being in the presence of two mega-stars such as Gibb and Parton was intimidating.

“They’re both four feet from me and I’m playing guitar and I start walking to where my guitar was and my legs starting shaking,” he recalled in an interview with The Tennessean.

“Just terrifying,” he added. “Not only are they legends, icons — Dolly has a theme park and Barry’s a knight. It’s a lot to take in.”

The new duet of “Words” follows the release of the album’s first single, “Butterfly”, for which Gibb is joined by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.