Rihanna Has Hilarious Response To A Fan Asking About New Music

Rihanna has no time for the constant questions about new music.

After taking to Instagram to share some photos of her New Year’s Eve celebrations, the singer, 32, shared an epic response to a fan who begged her for some new music.

“New Year’s resolution: apply the pressure,” Rihanna captioned a sexy snap of herself in a green party dress.

But when a fan insisted Rihanna should focus on releasing an album, commenting, “Resolution should be releasing the new album,” Rihanna clapped back.

“This comment is sooo 2019,” Rihanna wrote. “Grow up.”

Rihanna responds to a fan asking her to release the album 💿: “this comment is sooo 2019. grow up” pic.twitter.com/JsbuJX8E61 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2021

Fans have been waiting a long time for new music from the star. Rihanna’s last album release was in 2016 with Anti.

While she didn’t release music in the past four years, Rihanna had focused her time on her Fenty Beauty line, her Savage x Fenty intimates line and even starred in a number of blockbuster movies, including “Ocean’s 8” and “Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets”.