Demi Lovato Begins 2021 By Leading A Guided Meditation In New Video

Demi Lovato is starting off the new year in a meditative mood, and she’s inviting her legions of fans to join her.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to be present with ourselves together,” says Lovato at the beginning of the five-minute video released on New Year’s Day as part of YouTube’s “Hello 2021: Americas” series.

In the video, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer guides viewers through a meditation session while encouraging her fans to practice mindfulness in order “to start turning the page from this totally unprecedented chapter and to help us all move forward into 2021 with a clear heart.”

She explained, “I feel like I’ve been shallow breathing for this entire year, but it’s time to finally take that deep breath,” she said. “And I want you to feel it all the way in your toes. We are in a moment of transformation. A shift of the weight of this year is in motion.”

According to Lovato, she’s looking forward to “a year of great new beginnings” and “a beautiful opportunity for anything, including picking ourselves back up again.”