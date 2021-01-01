Wayne Gretzky Enters 2021 With His First-Ever Hole In One

Wayne Gretzky was known as “the Great One” for his skills with a puck, but it seems that the NHL great may be able to use that nickname for an entirely different sport.

On Dec. 31, the former Edmonton Oilers star’s wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, shared some photos on Instagram of themselves on a golf course.

“Congratulations Wayne on getting your 1st Hole in One !!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

“Couldn’t of [sic] been a more beautiful day, and with such a great group of friends to be part of the celebration what a way to wrap up 2020,” she continued.

“Bring on 2021 we have been waiting for you, we wish everyone a Happy, loving and most of all Healthy New Year ♥️,” she concluded.