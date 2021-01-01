Hugh Jackman Kicks Off The New Year By Taking The Polar Bear Plunge

Hugh Jackman enjoys a unique way of celebrating: diving into a freezing-cold body of water.

On New Year’s Day, the “X-Men” star shared a pair of videos to reveal he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness were taking the polar bear plunge.

“Happy New Year. Just finished eating my toast. I guess not eating bread was not one of my New Year’s resolutions,” he says in the first video.

“But it’s okay — if you bake it yourself, all bets are off, that’s my view. Anyway, Happy New Year! ‘Bout to jump into the ocean New Year’s Day.”

“Polar bear plunge. People do it all over the world. Deb and I actually do it everyday when we can. We first heard about it from Wim Hof,” added Jackman, referencing the extreme athlete nicknamed “the Iceman” for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

As Jackman joked, Hof is “crazy… and it just makes you realize, just a little bit of crazy everyday is good. It’s good for the soul.”

Jackman followed up with another video of himself at the beach, stripping off his shirt and running into the water before submerging himself entirely.

This is far from the first time that Jackman has taken the chilly plunge; back in early December, he shared another video of himself taking a dive.