Chantal Kreviazuk Updates Fans After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Chantal Kreviazuk is opening up to fans about her health, revealing she and her family have all been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Man 2020 has really gone to the dogs! In with the new please…..our home like many is going through COVID right now. For real,” the Canadian singer-songwriter wrote in an Instagram post she shared on New Year’s Eve.

“Positive test results, though it was a bit of a mystery as to how we got it and when and so on… and the whole testing process perplexes me… I am sure many of you relate with me when I say that this novel virus is a bit of a mind bender… I am so far relieved to say that none of us has been pummelled so badly by the virus,” she continued.

“My personal experience was a slightly sore throat for maybe a day or so, then more of an upper sinus thing .. fatigue … I lost my sense of smell and taste.. don’t wanna take anything for granted, but we’re okay!” she added.

“Important to rest and not do too too much… I have asthmatics here so I fear respiratory stuff so I don’t want to assume anything! My quarantine is over in 3 days and I look forward to going for a bike ride and taking my pups back up into the hill with my man,” wrote Krevaziuk, who is currently in Los Angeles with husband Raine Maida and their children.

“Here in California the rule is 10 days after first sign of symptoms…. and fatigue hit me Xmas eve… so. Yah. That’s it. Please don’t reach out to the kids and ask them how they’re doing cuz they’ll get mad at me for telling everyone!” she added. “Lol but we’re okay. My current concern is front line workers and families that are getting hit hard… the overwhelmed hospitals. Everyone please stay put. This thing is rampant. We limited our movements like a good responsible fam… to the absolute best of our ability. We still got it. 1/20 in LA county now!”

She followed up in a New Year’s Day post, sharing a 30-minute video to share an update on her condition.

“This is a very exciting moment for me,” she says in the beginning of the video. “Literally moments ago, my taste and smell are back.”

Her entire video can be seen below: