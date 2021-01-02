Gender Fluid Eddie Izzard Doesn’t Think ‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Is Transphobic

J.K. Rowling has been accused of being transphobic due to her controversial comments about gender, yet at least one transgender celebrity is coming to the defence of the Harry Potter author.

Eddie Izzard, who came out as “essentially transgender” in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared her thoughts about Rowling with the Daily Telegraph.

“I don’t think J.K. Rowling is transphobic. I think we need to look at the things she has written about in her blog,” said the British comedian.

“Women have been through such hell over history. Trans people have been invisible, too,” Izzard added.

“I hate the idea we are fighting between ourselves, but it’s not going to be sorted with the wave of a wand,” Izzard continued. “I don’t have all the answers. If people disagree with me, fine — but why are we going through hell on this?”

Izzard made headlines in December by being referred to as “she/her” on a British TV show in December.

“I didn’t push for it [on the program]. This isn’t the big thing. I’ve been out for 35 years,” Izzard explained.

“When I was called ‘she’ on getting my honourary degree at Swansea [in 2019], no-one gave a monkey’s…. If they call me ‘she’ and ‘her,’ that’s great — or ‘he’ and ‘him,’ I don’t mind. I prefer to be called Eddie, that covers everything. I’m gender fluid,” she said.